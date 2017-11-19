Thane: Man arrested for extorting businessman

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for extorting a businessman in Thane .

The accused, Mahesh Amrutlal Thakar, used to run a ration shop, which shut down a few years ago after his licence was cancelled. After that, he started to threaten and demand money from businessmen in and around Thane, said police.

A few weeks ago, Thakar met the complainant in Rabodi, and alleged the business was misusing 20 vehicles.

“He said he knew police officers and could get him arrested,” said R Kothmire, police inspector, Thane anti-extortion cell (AEC).

“Thakar settled for Rs10 lakh, of which the complainant gave him Rs1.5 lakh on November 15. Thakar told him he wanted the remaining amount by November 18”, said Kothmire.

The businessman approached the AEC and then registered a complaint. “We laid a trap and caught Thakar while accepting Rs8.5 lakh.”

He was produced in court and remanded in police custody. Thakar is a history-sheeter.

