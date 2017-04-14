Thane police arrest three men who stole 41 cars in 90 days

Three men stole 41 cars worth Rs4.28 crore from people in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in just three months.

Anurag Ravindranath Tiwari,40, Rohit Vishnu Gharat,29, and Rajendra Ramsurat Yadav,35, were fed up with not getting a job, said police officers investigating the case. This led them to plan the crime.

Over three months, they lured four-wheeler owners by asking them to give their cars on rent for tourists at Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel. The police said the men called themselves “five-star agents” and would convince the car owners to also deposit Rs15,000 each, using the brand value of the hotel.

Once the cars were in their possession, they would drive them to Dombivli and Mumbra and park them there, as they waited for buyers from other states. The probe so far shows the men wanted to make a quick buck and then flee to their hometowns. The crime came to light after a driver from Thane lodged a compliant.

The Thane police used the contacts and network of its anti chain-snatching squad to trace the accused. “We caught them from Thane and recovered 41 car keys, including one of a BMW. They used fake rubber stamps with the hotel logo to make documentation look authentic,” senior police inspector from Thane anti chain-snatching squad Ravindra Doiphode told HT.

“The Rs15,000 they took from every victim (around Rs6.15lakh) is yet to be recovered,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, Thane crime branch.

Read

In Mumbai: ‘Drunk driver’ turns out to be car thief

Three held for stealing six Ola cabs, speeding on highways