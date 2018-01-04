Thane residents using single-access card to get rebates

Residents will get rebates from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for using the single-access card, which is likely to be launched in mid-January.

The corporation has said it is not mandatory for residents to purchase the card, which costs Rs100.

Residents can use the Digi Thane mobile application to avail the rebate.

The municipal corporation has informed that the in-app payment will be started in the second phase, which will also give access to TMC buildings.

One of the projects under the TMC’s smart city initiative, Digi Card or single-access card will enable residents to pay civic as well as their personal bills online.

Additional municipal commissioner Sunil Chavan said, “We decided to give rebates to residents who opt for digital payments through the access card. This is to pave way for cashless economy.”

Rebates will be given in property tax, water tax, town planning and solid waste departments, advertisements, theatre, licensing and tree authority among others.

“I have asked the departments to work out where rebates can be given and submit the loss owing to the rebates,” he said.

He added that the rebates will be up to five per cent.

“The card will be launched on January 15 and we have started promoting it by putting up hoardings across the city. Around 170 outlets have given exclusive offers for those who use the card,” said Chavan.

The in-app payments will take more than three to four months to start.

People can pay through their credit or debit cards and avail rebates.

“In the second phase, we plan to start the in-app payments. Also, people can punch the access cards to enter any TMC building,” he added.

The card will also provide 27 types of government, civic and private services.

This will save residents the effort to visit the TMC offices, paving way for a faceless transaction.