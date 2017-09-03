The body of student who drowned in Dahisar drain during Mumbai rain found

The police on Saturday found the body of a 20-year-old man, who had drowned after a wooden bridge collapsed at Dahisar during Tuesday’s deluge. However, Pratik Ghatal’s friend Gauresh Ugade miraculously escaped the tragedy. Ghatal recently graduated and was looking for a job, said his father.

Ghatal and Ugade had gone to Shingte compound to check whether the latter’s father’s car, which was parked in the area, was not carried away by the flood water. Both of them are from Dahisar (East). Around 5 pm, the bridge gave way owing to the overflowing water and they fell into the drain.

“Ugade managed to hold onto a wooden structure while Ghatal held his legs. As the water currents were strong, Ugade hit his head on a rock and his grip loosened. Ghatal also slipped and started flowing with the water,” said an officer from Dahisar police station. Passersby managed to pull Ugade out of the drain, but Ghatal could not be saved. Ghatal’s body was found around 1.15 pm on Saturday at Sejal Park where he drowned. The police intimated his family to identify the decomposed body.

“With the help of his phone and clothes, his father identified him. His body was sent for an autopsy at the Bhagwati post-mortem centre,” said an official at the Dahisar police station.

The Dahisar police have filed an accidental death report.