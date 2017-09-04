These Mumbai roads will be shut for tomorrow’s Ganesh immersion

As Mumbai gears up for last day of Ganeshotsav festivities, we tell you the roads you should avoid tomorrow (September 5).

SHUT

Southbound traffic on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road will be closed from Bharat Mata Junction to Bawla Compound for heavy vehicles between 6 am on August 25 till September 5 midnight. The route will be shut for all vehicles between 3 pm and 7pm for the same period

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE

a) Take a right turn at Bharat Mata Junction towards Curry Road Bridge – Left turn at Shingate Master Chowk –N M Joshi Road – Arthur Road junction– S Bridge Road – Babasaheb Ambedkar Road b) Take a left turn at Bharat Mata Junction towards Naik Chowk – Saibaba Marg – left turn GD Ambekar Marg – straight towards Shrawan Yashvant Chowk

SHUT

Southbound traffic on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road passing from Gas Company junction via Sane Guruji Marg will be closed for all vehicles between August 25 and September 5

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE

To approach Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Arthur Road Naka) –Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road – Right turn at Bharat Mata Junction – Currey Road railway Bridge – Left turn at Shingate Master Chowk – NM Joshi Marg - Arthur Road Naka To approach Arthur road junction govia Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road Straight up till Gas Company Junction – Kala Chawky junction – Take a U turn at Bawal Compound – via North Bound of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road – left turn at Gas Company Junction – Sane Guruji Marg (Rotary)

NO RIGHT TURN

Right turn closed for vehicles coming from Sane Guruji Marg to Gas Company Chowk from August 25 till September 5

ALTERNATIVE ROUTE

Arthur Road Junction towards NM Joshi Marg – S Bridge Marg. Sane Guruji Marg via Chinchpokali Railway Bridge – straight up to north-bound lane of Bharat Mata Junction – Right turn at Bharat Mata Junction –G G Bhai lane – Left turn at Saibaba Path –G D Ambekar Marg – Shravan Yashvante Chowk – Albert Junction – Tanaji Malusare Marg – T B Kadam Marg – Bawla Compound – Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road.