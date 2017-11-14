Thief breaks into Bollywood film distributor’s flat in Mumbai, escapes with ₹8.5 lakh

An unidentified person broke into the house of a film distributor and stole cash and valuables worth Rs8.5 lakh from his apartment in the western suburb of Santacruz.

The theft took place around midnight on Sunday when the complainant, Sanjay Jumani, 57, was not at home, the Santacruz police, who are investigating the case, said.

“The accused broke the lock of the door and entered the flat in Palm Crest building, Santacruz (west). We are checking the CCTV footage for leads,” said an officer from Santacruz police station, who did not wish to be named.

The accused stole ₹3.5 lakh in Indian currency, 3,500 Euros, which amounts to around ₹3 lakh, and two wristwatches collectively worth ₹2 lakh.

The police have registered a case of house break-in and theft against an unidentified person. No arrests have been made so far.