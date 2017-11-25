Thief escapes with gold jewellery worth ₹4.86 lakh during wedding ceremony in Mumbai

An unidentified person stole gold jewellery and cash gifts at a wedding in Dadar, while the bride, the groom and their families were busy posing for a group photograph after the ceremony.

The thief escaped with cash gifts given to the groom in envelopes and gold jewellery worth Rs4.86 lakh, the Shivaji Park police, who are investigating the case, said. The theft took place at Suryavanshiya Kshatriya Hall on Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar.

The police said the theft was discovered by Bhakti Miraj Sane, 46, a resident of Borivli, who was attending the haldi ceremony of her husband’s nephew Himanshu Vaidya.

The police said that during the function, the family was scattered around the hall meeting and greeting guests. The gifts and cash given to the groom were collected by a family member and kept near the groom’s chair. After a while, Bhakti and her family went up to the couple and the photographer called the entire family for a group photo. Bhakti kept her purse, in which she was carrying some of her own and some relatives’ gold jewellery, along with the other gifts on the chair. The photo session went on for around 10 minutes, at the end of which she turned to pick up her purse and found it was missing along with the cash envelopes.

Bhakti filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park police. “We are checking CCTV footage of the marriage hall as well as taking down statements of guests to trace the robber. It could be one of the invitees,” said Sunil Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police, Dadar division.