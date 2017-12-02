Thieves lift shutter of south Mumbai shop, use key to open drawer, steal Rs10.05 lakh cash

Unidentified people broke into a shop in Fort on Thursday night and stole Rs10.05 lakh in cash.

“The theft came to light on Friday morning when a neighbour noticed that the shutter of the shop, which deals in printers, had been tampered with,” said Sukhlal Varpe, senior police inspector, MRA Marg police station.

Businessman Moti Bhatiya, 52, approached the police, who registered a complaint. Police said the accused managed to sneak into the shop, even though it was locked. “The accused pulled the shutter up from the bottom and entered the shop,” said Varpe. They stole the cash from a drawer on the second floor.

Police have not ruled out the involvement of an insider. “The shop’s CCTV cameras were switched off. Bhatiya said he had kept the key to drawer near it, as was his routine,” said Varpe.

Police are examining CCTV camera footage of the neighborhood to find clues. A case has been registered against the accused.