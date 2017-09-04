This central railway coach has glass roof, push-back seats, LCDs, fridge, oven, juicer, grinder

The Central Railway received the first Vistadome coach with glass roof from the Integrated Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai on Sunday.

The features of the coach, which is now stationed at Mumbai’s Wadi Bunder, include big window glasses and glass roof.

The big window glasses. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Indian Railways introduced the see-through Vistadome coach with an aim to provide travellers great view during their train travel.

One of the stand-out features of the Vistadome coaches is the glass roof that boasts of electrically controlled opalescence.

The special seats. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

This means the roof can be made transparent for passengers to get a panoramic view of their journeys.

The coach has other features like 40 push-back seats, 12 hanging LCDs for entertainment, automatic doors, along with a small fridge, freezer, oven and juicer grinder.

The fridge and other electrical appliances in the coach. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of CR, said this was the second coach on entire Indian Railway, but they have not yet decided on which route it will . “The fare is also yet to be decided,” he said.

The pantry. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

“The first such coach is running between Visakhapatnam and Araku valley hill station,” said Udasi.