Three-attempt cap for NEET to start in 2017

Medical and dental aspirants from across the country can heave a sigh of relief, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday made it clear that the cap on attempts to the medical entrance test will be applicable henceforth only. Therefore, all students who will attempt the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on May 7 this year, it will be considered their first attempt. All previous attempts will be considered void.

In a statement released on Friday evening, CBSE has made it clear that this change has been officiated by the Department of Health and Family Welfare (Government of India). “A clarification was sought from the Medical Council of India (MCI), and it has been clarified that the attempts made by candidates for All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT) and NEET prior to 2017 should not be counted, irrespective of the number of their previous attempts,” said the circular. It further states that changes have already been updated to the online registration process by CBSE, for the benefit of students.

Medical aspirants and parents were happy with this move. “There were many students who were dejected because of this cap on attempts, as many who had appeared for both AIPMT and NEET last year and were worried that this would be their last attempt. Students can now register for NEET 2017, and then focus on their exams and preparation,” said Sudha Shenoy, a parent.

Registrations for NEET 2017 got delayed by six weeks this year and finally started on January 31. Students who have already filled up the online form were specifically asked to mention the number of attempts made by them already. This form has now been upgraded to avoid that detail altogether. “Many students had not performed well in both the AIPMT and NEET exam last year as they had very little time to focus on the CBSE syllabus, based on which the exams were held. Therefore, many were counting on this year’s test to clear the same and bag a seat in a good institute. We are very happy with the decision,” said another parent.

NEET 2017 will be conducted on May 7 this year. Registrations will go on till March 1, 2017.

