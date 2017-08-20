Three caught outside Mumbai school with MD worth Rs3.42 lakh they intended to sell to students

Anti-narcotics cell (ANC) officials arrested two men and a woman from Mazagaon on Saturday for peddling drugs to school students.

Officials seized 171 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs3.42 lakh from them.

Officials said they had received a complaint from one of the school’s teachers 10 days ago. She said she had seen children dressed in school uniforms buying drugs in the area.Acting on the complaint, the cell conducted a special drive to crack down on drug peddlers in Mazagaon.

Officials nabbed Zakir Mansur Shaikh, 33, Nurnabi Shaikh, 40 and Paaki Bablu Shaikh, 26. “The three are history sheeters and have cases of drug peddling registered against them. They have been remanded in police custody till August 24, said Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police, ANC. Police said they are investigating how many school students the accused targeted.

Officials are in the process of ascertaining where the drugs were bought from.