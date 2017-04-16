Three dead, three hurt as car topples off Mum-Ahmedabad highway

Three people died and three were hurt as their car veered off the road and fell 10 feet after hitting a divider near Charoti toll plaza on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway early on Saturday.

“The group of six was returning to Surat from Mumbai after attending a business conference. The driver was speeding and could not control the car at a sharp turn. It hit a divider and toppled 10 feet,” said assistant police inspector Jayprakash Gute of Kasa police station.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Sab, 35; Vishal Dodhia, 30; and Sukwinder Singh Gujral, 37.

Ravi Reddy, 34; Kiran Venkataman, 32; and Vijay Jadhav, 35, suffered serious injuries.

The three injured passengers were initially admitted to a primary health centre in Kasa, he said. They were later shifted to Hariya Hospital in Vapi when their condition deteriorated, he added.

The police said Jadhav was driving when the incident occurred. “We have registered a case against Jadhav for causing death by negligence,” said Gute. “We are waiting for him to be discharged from the hospital. We will arrest him then,” added Gute.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem reports of the victims to ascertain if they had been drinking at the time of the accident.

Gute said the group originally consisted of 18 members who had come to Mumbai. Of these, 12 decided to take a train to Surat, while the rest planned to drive.

