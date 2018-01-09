Three dead, two injured after car collides with tempo on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three people died while two others suffered injuries after the car they were travelling in hit a tempo on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the car was going toward Pune from the Mumbai side. As it was crossing Khalapur area, it hit a tempo, which was also going in the same direction.

“The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and hit the tempo from the rear end. Two people in the car suffered severe injuries and died on the spot,” said a police official.

“Three other people who suffered injuries were rushed to hospital. However, one of them died on the way. The other two have been admitted to hospital, and are now under observation,” he said.

The police are still trying to identify the deceased and the injured.