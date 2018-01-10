Three youths killed, two injured after car collides with tempo on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three youngsters died and two others were injured after their Volkswagen Polo they were travelling in hit a Tempo on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday. The accident took place near Khopoli in Raigad district around 86 km from Pune city.

According to the police, the group of five, including three girls, was travelling to Pune from Mumbai. As they were crossing Dhamani village on the expressway around 9.45am, their car hit a Tempo, which was moving in the same direction.

“The car was totally damaged in the accident. A boy and a girl suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. They have been identified as Faizan Muhammad Shaikh, 19, a resident of Mukadam Chawl in Kurla and Sweda Dubey, 17, a resident of Ghorbundar Road in Thane,” said inspector Jamil Sheikh of Khalapur police station.

The three others — Shraddha Morya, 21, a resident of Thane; Nilesh Raj Thakur, 18, a resident of Juinagar, and Rizwan Chaudhary, 18, a resident of Thane — were injured.

“They were rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) hospital in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, by some local residents. However, Shraddha succumbed before she reached the hospital. Nilesh and Rizwana are still under observation. They are reportedly stable now,” the officer said.

The police said Faijan was driving the car. “He lost his control of the vehicle and hit the Tempo from behind,” another police officer said.

Prima facie it appears that the group was going to a theme park at Lonavla to celebrate a birthday.

“My brother had left home in the morning saying he was going to celebrate the birthday of one of his friends. But we had no idea whose birthday it was. We learnt about the accident after we received a call from the police after a few hours and came to the hospital,” said Nishant Raj Thakur, Nilesh’s younger brother.

According to Nishant, everyone in the group passed their Class 12th from a college in Vashi. “They were on a break and were preparing for medical entrance and IIT,” he said.

An expressway control official said that the mishap affected traffic movement for two hours.