Three injured as SUV topples on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three people sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. The accident took place around 11.45 am near Urse toll naka at Talegaon in Pune district.

According to the highway police, the SUV was going towards Pune from Mumbai. As it was crossing the Talegaon area, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the divider, the police said.

“After that it toppled on the road. The three were rushed to a nearby hospital by some local residents. They are now out of danger,” said one police officer.

“The reason behind the accident has not been understood so far. We don’t think that this is a case of drink driving,” he further said.

In the first week of last December, state health minister Dr Deepak Sawant, in a written reply to state legislative assembly members, said that a total of 4,634 accidents had taken place on the expressway between 2010 and 2016 in which 1,323 people had lost their lives.

