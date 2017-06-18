Three men arrested in Mumbai for trafficking two minors to the United States

The Bandra-Kurla Complex police recently arrested three people for allegedly trafficking two minors — a boy and a girl — to the United States on passports and visas of two other kids.

In the same case, the BKC police had earlier arrested a couple — Nirmala Qureshi, 35, and her husband Azhar Qureshi, 42 — who are part of the five-member gang. The police said the gang used to send people abroad on forged documents in exchange for money.

Azhar had submitted fake certificate of a private company in the US consulate to get a work visa to the country, said the police. After he got the visa, he used it to apply for three tourist visas for Nirmala and his two children — a 12-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Soon after they got the tourist visas, his work visa was cancelled, which is what the gang expected. But the tourist visas were still valid.

The couple and the other three arrested accused — Zakir Shaikh, 41, Vicky alias Feroze Shaikh, 47, and Riyaz Nagpurwala, 40 — took money from another family who wanted to send their kids to the US. Instead of her kids, Nirmala took the other two children on her son’s and daughter’s visas and passports.

She left the country on April 25 and returned on April 28 after leaving the two kids there. The US immigration authorities smelt the rat and wrote to the BKC police station through the US consulate. The cops then visited Nirmala’s residence and found her kids there.

All five of them have been booked for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking under the Indian Penal Code. They have been sent to police custody.