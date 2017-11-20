Three more students arrested for BMS paper leak in Mumbai

The Amboli police on Sunday arrested three more college students in the Mumbai university Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) examination question paper leak case. This takes the number of people arrested in the case to 13. All of them have been sent to police custody for one more day.

The police arrested Mohammad Irfan Khatri, 22, a student and also an employee with an online portal. The other two students are Naved Khatik, 20, and Rajesh Dangi, 20, from Vasai.

A police officer said the trio is involved in illegal money transactions and forming a Whatsapp chain through which the paper was leaked to other students. The police are trying to recover the money that exchanged hands between these students and the agents. The Amboli police said they are also probing the possibility of an organised gang behind the paper leak. The police have seized the CPU of the college computer used to leak the paper, a DVR and 13 mobile phones.

The 10 accused arrested earlier are Kalpesh Bagul, 31, a computer technician who allegedly masterminded the crime. The rest are Deep Thakur, 21, Jeet Gandhi, 21, Deep Sanghvi, 20, Mitesh Parekh 21, Namit Kothari, 20, Pankaj Doshi 20, Abhishek Chandan 20, Sidharth Bhargav 21 and Abhishek Vora, 20.

The paper leak came to light on Thursday when the examination was on. One of the students had the paper’s copy on her Facebook messenger app stored in her smartphone, which she kept in her compass box. The examiner saw this and alerted college authorities. The student, who is a wanted accused in the case, said she received it through WhatsApp from Vora. She deleted the WhatsApp post after copying the paper on her Facebook messenger. More accused are wanted in the case.