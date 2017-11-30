Three Mumbai civic hospitals to offer accommodation to patients’ relatives for ₹100 per day

Family members and relatives of patients coming to Mumbai for treatment will get some reprieve from the desperate hunt for an accommodation in the expensive city.

Three public hospitals are building guest houses where kin and friends accompanying patients can stay at subsidised rates. Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion, BYL Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central, and Group of TB Hospitals, Sewri, will build guest houses that can collectively accommodate 150 people. The contract to run the guest houses, known as ‘Visawa,’ has been issued to Tanvi Nagari Sewa Sahakari Sanstha, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Officials said that once the facilities are built, relatives will no longer have to hunt for accommodation or sleep inside hospitals and risk of contracting various infections. They said those availing the facility will be charged Rs100 for 24 hours and Rs 50 for 12 hours. The charges include morning tea and biscuits, quilts, cushions and pillows and a locker to keep their valuables.

“Tertiary care facilities of BMC treat millions of patients every year and hence the doctor may decide the ones who should get accommodation as per their economic condition, case history and period of stay at the hospital. Once the relatives get an approval, they may submit their identity proof along with details of patients admission at the hospital,” said an official from Public Health Department.

Doctors from Sewri TB Hospital said the facility can also decrease the drop out rate of patients who can’t afford to stay in the city, and leave in the middle of treatment.

“Tuberculosis treatment lasts anywhere from six months to two years and is repeated. Relatives take patients back home because they can’t afford accommodation in the city. Also, there is a high chance of relatives contracting an infection owing to the time spent at the hospital,” said a doctor, adding that the facility will be a blessing for the patients and relatives, who are dependent on the tertiary care health facilities of the city.

The decision to build more guesthouses was taken after a pilot project at the BMC-run KEM was well received. Initiated seven months ago, the guesthouse on KEM hospital premises have provided accommodation to more than 1,500 relatives and friends of the patients undergoing treatment at the medical facility.

“The guest house at KEM is running full since its opening in April. Sion hospital had a similar facility in its barracks and now it’s being renovated. A duplex guest house will be built at Nair Hospital, depending on the space,” said Dr Avinash Supe, BMC medical director and dean of KEM Hospital.

The accommodation is provided as per the discretion of the treating doctor or senior doctors of the hospitals since these hospitals treats patients from all over India and other Asian countries as well.