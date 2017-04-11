Three murder accused escape from police custody in Pune

Three murder accused escaped from police custody on Monday evening while they were being brought from Khandala to Pune in a police vehicle. Police have launched a massive hunt for them.

The accused, Kalya alias Raju Mahadeo Patre, Santosh Machhindra Jagtap and Lubya alias Santosh Chinchaman Chandilkar, are all residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police said they are history-sheeters and were lodged in Yerwada Jail. The three were arrested in connection with a murder on Monday and taken to Khandala for a court hearing on Monday.

On their way back to Pune, they requested the police escort team to stop the vehicle, saying they needed to relieve themselves. The driver halted near Katraj tunnel.

According to a complaint lodged by the police, the accused pushed them and ran fled to a nearby jungle, taking advantage of the dark. Police teams had still not found them by Tuesday morning.