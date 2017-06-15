Three plots at Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony allotted for Andheri East-Dahisar Metro-7 corridor

Even as environmentalists and citizen groups are protesting the construction of a Metro car depot at Aarey Milk Colony, the Maharashtra government has alloted over three plots for its other Metro project.

After handing over a 33.5 hectare (82.7 acre) plot for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ metro car depot, the Maharashtra government has now given three more plots for the Andheri East-Dahisar Metro-7 corridor. Collectively, these three plots measure 20,387sqm or 5.03 acre.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is the nodal agency of Metro projects in the city, had sought land in Aarey Colony to house a labour camp, a casting yard and a Metro Bhawan — a centralised operation centre. The MMRDA had written to the state government in February, and now the Dairy Development Board has formally allotted the plots to MMRDA.

According to officials, a plot admeasuring 8000sqm has been allotted for six years, which will be used to set up a casting yard and a labour camp. MMRDA officials said that they required a temporary plot to keep labourers, and since the plot is close to the Metro-7 alignment, it would be convenient.

Another plot, which is 4887sqm in size, has been given to set up a remote receiving station, while a 7500sqm plot has been earmarked for the Metro Bhawan.

Environmentalists are up in arms against the government’s entry into Aarey, which is city’s last remaining green cover. However, sources claim that the plots, which have been given to MMRDA, were set aside for residential colonies of Aarey Milk Colony and not necessarily a green zone.