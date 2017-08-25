Three unidentified men steal Mumbai TV actor’s car from her building

Three unidentified men stole a Chevrolet Beat of TV actor Helly Gautam Shah from the parking lot of her society at Mira Road on Wednesday.

The police have managed get CCTV footage of the crime, which shows three men fleeing with the car. No arrests have been made. The 21-year-old actor lives with her parents in Serenity Apartments, Poonam Garden, Mira Road. She has acted in several serials, including Devanshi. The incident took place early on Wednesday when she was to leave for a shoot in Goregaon, said an official. She had to take a cab to reach Goregaon. Later in the day, she registered a complaint with Mira Road police station.

Inspector Vasant Labde of Mira Road police station said, “CCTV footage shows that the three men reached the building in a car. They first unlocked Shah’s car and left the spot. Minutes later, they returned to the parking lot and drove off with her car.”

He said that the police were yet to know the registration number of the car in which the three men arrived as

the footage was unclear.

The police have registered a case under section 379 (theft) of the IPC. They have also alerted all toll plazas at Dahisar about the theft and are questioning the security guard of the building.