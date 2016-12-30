Three-year-old drowns in pond at IIT-B campus

A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond at the IIT-B campus in Powai on Friday at 10.30 am. The police have registered a case of accidental death and have ruled out any foul play.

The Powai police identified the victim as Sarthak Chandrakant Yevle. Sarthak had been accompanying his maternal uncle Vikas Kamlapulkar, 28, who works as a housekeeping supervisor at the campus.

His uncle’s attention was diverted as a stranger asked him for help to fill his provident fund form. Sarthak walked away to look at the ducks in the pond. He walked 25 to 30 feet before slipping and falling in.

“The uncle realised Sarthak was missing only after 10 to 15 minutes. He looked around and found his body floating on the pond. He rushed the child to a hospital on the campus, where he was pronounced dead around 11.05 am,” said an official from the Powai police station.

Sarthak’s mother was at her housekeeping job at the time. His father works at the housekeeping sector of the IIT campus. The family lives in Indira Nagar.

