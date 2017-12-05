Tired of Hindmata getting water logged every monsoon? Mumbai civic body has plan to change this

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out yet another plan to check water logging at Hindmata in Dadar — a chronic flooding spot — during the monsoon.

This time, the civic body plans to spend Rs13 crore replacing underground British-era drains in Hindmata, to double their water-carrying capacity — from 25mm to 50mm.

Last week, the BMC appointed a contractor to replace these arched, or ‘dhapa drains’ at Dadar and Elphinstone.

The project, undertaken under Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal System (BRIMSTOWAD), will be completed with 12 to 14 months, said officials.

The project is part of the BMC’s larger plan to replace British-era drains in several low-lying areas in the island city, such as Byculla, Mumbai Central, Currey Road, Elphinstone, Mahalaxmi, and Worli.

Hindmata is a low-lying area in the heart of the city, and is severely water logged, even when it drizzles.

The BMC usually sets up two to three dewatering pumps in the area. However, civic officials said the pumps would be more helpful if the drains were more efficient.

The century-old drains at Hindmata are caving, according to civic officials. This has reduced their capacity to carry water. “The drainage network in the island city is old and dilapidated. This is the first time that BMC plans to overhaul the 80-km-long drains under Hindmata. Earlier, we carried out patchwork repairs on this drainage system,” said a senior civic official, who did not wish to be identified.