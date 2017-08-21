Mumbai woman spends 3 days in trains without food and water to escape ‘in-laws’ torture’

A 20-year-old woman from Udhna in Surat, Divya Anil Oza, travelled in long-distance trains without food and water for three days to escape torture by her in-laws, said police.

The woman fell unconscious in the Porbander-Mumbai Saurashtra Janta Express on Saturday. Alert passengers informed police inspector Pramod Babar of Palghar GRP, who then got Oza admitted to a government hospital in Boisar.

Babar said, “After regaining consciousness, Oza gave her mother’s address to us. We got her to the hospital. In her statement, Oza said she got married to Anil against her wish a few months ago. She claimed her in-laws and husband tortured her mentally. To escape that, she stepped out of her house and boarded trains to unknown destinations for three days. We have told her mother that Oza needs counselling.”

The woman’s husband filed a missing person’s complaint with the Udhna police and we have informed the latter about it.