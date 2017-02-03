TMC elections 2017: Denied ticket, BJP leader’s supporters storm party office

Several BJP workers stormed the party office at Khopat on Friday after Sachin Sawant, aprty office bearer didn’t make it to the draft list of candidates for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. The enraged workers were demanding that seats be given to old party workers instead of those who had just joined the party.

A party worker also suffered minor injuries on his head in this ruckus, which occurred over giving tickets to candidate in ward no 18, which covers areas like Kosannagar, Padwal Nagar in Wagale Estate. The workers were angry that newbie Ankush Hingavale from this ward was given the ticket rather than another party office bearer Sachin Sawant.

The workers threatened the party authorities that if their candidate was not considered, more than 1,000 families from the ward will vote against the BJP.

One of the women party workers who did not wish to be named said, “The tickets are sold for money while those who work for the party honestly is not given an opportunity. We will fight to get a ticket for our aspiring candidate and if need be all us women are ready to sell our jewellery to give them money.”

Another party worker also alleged that the seat was given to Hingavale due to pressure from another strong party worker who had left the party on Thursday.

Sandeep Lele, Thane BJP president, said, “There was no major disruption, few supporters of an aspirant were disappointed that he did not get a ticket. These things happen when there is more than one aspirant in fray for the same seat. Sawant is an office bearer of the BJP while Hingavle had joined the party a year ago. Party workers and few residents demanded Sawant to contest the election and thus came to the office.”

