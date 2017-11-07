To avoid another results mess, Mumbai varsity to use updated system

To avoid the repeat of the results mess that followed the previous exams, the University of Mumbai (MU) is set to use an updated on-screen marking (OSM) system to assess answer sheets of the semester exams which begin today.

“A master plan for the entire examination season and special training for the staff for the online assessment process is part of our preparations. We want to ensure that the process is smooth sailing,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director, examination and evaluation, MU.

He added that a total of 481 exams will be held by the university this semester and a day-long workshop for teachers, principals and assessment centre officials will be held in Mumbai on November 14.

However, principals questioned the MU’s decision to train teachers almost a week after the examinations begin.

“Exams begin on November 8, but training won’t take place until next week. What the use of this training then? According to promises made by the university, assessment of papers will begin within three days of the first examination. This means that the teachers will yet again report at assessment centres absolutely clueless,” said the principal of a suburban college.

The MU officials had told HT that not only will the teachers be made to sit through a day-long workshop, the university will also upload two separate training videos — one each for teachers and students — which will be shared through their respective colleges and be also accessible on YouTube.