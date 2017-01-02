To curb dropouts, Maha govt orders re-examination for weak Class 9 students in July

To arrest the dropout rate in the secondary section, all schools in Maharashtra must hold a re-exam in July for the academically weak Class 9 students, in addition to the regular exam in April, states a government resolution (GR) issued by the state school education department on Saturday.

Schools will have to coach repeaters (who failed Class 9 in 2016) and those scoring below 45% in the previous semester to appear for these exams using an accelerated learning method, which will focus only on important topics in English, maths and science. Similarly, Class 10 students who are appearing as private candidates by filling form-17 and academically weaker ones will be trained in the same way.

This is part of the Progressive Learning Programme for Secondary Students, which was launched in September.

The department found that 1,54, 381 students failed in Class 9 in April, 2016 in Maharashtra. These students might now be repeating the year in the same school or appearing for the Class 10 board exam as private candidate or worse, they might have dropped-out of the education system.

Teachers in schools having repeaters and students scoring below 45% will be trained in implementing the accelerated learning method. They will undertake a two-month long exercise to coach students for the upcoming exams — it will consist of 15 days teaching, 30 days self-study and 15 days of revision. ERAC (Experience Reflection Application and Consolidation) method is recommended for some students.

All schools, including those affiliated to central and international boards, will have to follow these orders, states the GR, issued by principal secretary, Nand Kumar. “Our goal is for Maharashtra to participate in national and international assessments and come in the top three. So we want to give every child an opportunity to improve their capacity,” said Kumar.

Adding that schools can enhance the accelerated learning programme by using technology, power-point, videos and mobile applications, Kumar said, “Schools can improve the programme on their own. Android phones, tabs and PCs for education are available cheaply at Rs 10,000 to Rs12,000.

The department has asked schools to fill in information on repeater candidates and those who have taken leaving certificate (LC) last year in SARAL — the online database for education. Schools must complete this by January 31. The department might also ask schools to give an explanation for failing the students.

However, non-state board schools said that they cannot hold re-exams in July, as their academic calendar is different from the state board schools.

Crusade against the ‘fail’ tag

Names of schools in which students fail the exams even after these efforts will be announced in the first week of May.

While, schools having zero failures will be felicitated by the government.

An accelerated learning cell will be constituted by the government to track academically weak students, create a repository of online resources for them and others.

Guidelines will be framed for accelerated learning programme for all teachers

