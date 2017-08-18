To ‘save cash’, man sticks his photo on relative’s Aadhaar card, tries to board Mumbai-Hyd flight

Pasting his own photograph on his relative’s Aadhaar card and using his air ticket — this is how a 42-year-old man from Mumbai tried to board a Hyderabad-bound flight on Wednesday.

However, domestic airport authorities at Vile Parle (East) caught him and handed him over to the airport police, who arrested him on charges of impersonation, cheating and forgery.

The accused, Sayyed Khan, told police his relative had booked a late flight. However, as he was unable to make it, Khan decided to go in his place as the ticket was non-refundable and he did not want to waste money.

“Khan took his relative’s air ticket, boarding pass and Aadhaar card to the airport. He had pasted his photo on top of that of his relative’s on the card. However, he was caught by Central Industrial Security Force during a check at 9 pm,” said a police official from the airport police station.

Khan has been remanded in police custody till August 19. Investigations are ongoing.