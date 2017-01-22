Toddler falls from 14th-floor window at Bandstand, dies

A 21-month-old boy fell to his death from a 14th-floor window of a building at Bandstand in Bandra (West) on Saturday.

The incident took place around 9am when Soham Chanabasawa Balate was playing in the sitting room of the apartment on the 14th floor of Sea Bird building. While his parents and grandparents were present in the house, Soham was alone in the sitting room.

According to the police, the toddler climbed on to the parapet by sliding the glass window, which did not have a safety grill, and fell as he lost balance. The boy suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Soham and his parents, who are from Nanded, came to Mumbai on January 5 to visit his 60-year-old grandfather, Ganpati Morge, who was diagnosed with cancer.

“As the apartment has been taken on rent, the owner has not installed safety grills,” said a police officer. “Had the tenant got the safety grills installed, the incident could have been avoided.”

Soham was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. “We have registered a case of accidental death. Further probe is on to find out if anybody can be held responsible for negligence. A post mortem was conducted and the body has been handed over to his parents,” said Pandit Thakare, senior police inspector, Bandra police station.

