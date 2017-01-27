Top five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. After split with BJP ahead of BMC polls, Shiv Sena ministers get more aggressive in Maharashtra

A day after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called off his party’s 20-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the civic body, and vowed to never forge an alliance in future, the Shiv Sena ministers decided to up the pressure on the BJP on state level too. Read

2. Sanjay Gandhi National Park wants Mumbai to get a better view of big cats, to submit new proposal for leopard safari

After the central zoo authority (CZA) rejected their proposal for a leopard safari last year, officials of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli have come up with two new proposals to display the big cats for Mumbaiites. Read

3. Leopard killed in accident on Pune-Nashik highway, second incident in three months

A four-year-old female leopard was killed in a road accident along the Pune-Nashik highway on Wednesday night. Veterinarians said the leopard died of a severe injury to the head at the spot near Narayangaon village, Junnar in Pune district. This is the second such death within a span of three months. Read

4. After Shiv Sena chief walks out of alliance, all eyes on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to set the stage for BJP’s BMC battle on Saturday

A day after the Shiv Sena broke up with its 25-year-old ally ahead of the Mumbai civic polls, all eyes are now on chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who will address the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) show-of-strength rally in the city on Saturday. Fadnavis’ speech to party cadre is expected to set the tone for the upcoming poll battle that is likely to get played out as chief minister versus Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Read

5. Photos of Gods in Maharashtra’s rural govt offices: As Shiv Sena ministers get aggressive, BJP-led state govt withdraws its order

In view of the strong reaction from the Shiv Sena and other groups, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led state government has withdrawn its diktat on removal of portraits of gods and goddesses from government offices and state-run schools in rural areas. Read