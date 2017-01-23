Top five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Shiv Sena releases manifesto for Mumbai civic polls

Even as the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are yet to take a final call on a pre-poll alliance for the Mumbai civic polls, the Shiv Sena on Monday went ahead and released its manifesto for the polls, raining freebies and promises related to roads, health, open spaces, solid waste and so on. Read

2. Wheelchair that lets you take a shower: Mumbai start-ups give tech support to differently-abled

A walking stick that not only guides a visually challenged man through hurdles in his way, but also helps him overcome overhead obstructions, an automatic wheelchair that doubles up as a toilet and shower seat for the physically-challenged and a restaurant menu card that caters to low-vision and blind customers -- student start-ups displayed over the weekend how technology can help the differently-abled. Read

3. ‘30% Maha FYJC online seats for girls from socially weak backgrounds won’t help much’

While the government plans to reserve around 30% seats in first-year junior college (FYJC) online admissions for girl students from socially weak backgrounds, educators and activists are divided over whether this kind of “positive discrimination” is justified. Read

4. Ahead of Mumbai civic polls, former Congress MLA Krishna Hegde joins BJP

In a major jolt to the Congress, its former MLA Krishna Hegde joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Hegde blamed Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam for ignoring loyalists, which led to his exit. Read

5. Congress appoints former Haryana CM Hooda as observer for BMC elections

Taking note of the factionalism in its Mumbai unit, the All India Congress Committee has appointed senior party leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupider Singh Hooda as observer for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The observer will interact with the city Congress leaders over various subjects. Read