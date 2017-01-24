Top five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. These are the spots where you can access free WiFi in Mumbai

Does the bus stop outside your house have public WiFi? Does your local railway station have it?

Have you, like several of us, been hunting for signs for public WiFi everywhere, without really knowing where to find it? Let this interactive map of Mumbai, with all the WiFi spots (railway stations and bus stops) marked come to your rescue. Read

2. Special 12: Mumbai police forms cell to keep BMC elections smooth

Highly placed sources in the Mumbai police told HT a special election cell of 12 policemen, headed by a deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-level officer, has been set up to ensure seamless communication with the municipal corporation and the election commission in the run-up to the BMC elections. Read

3. Making last-minute travel plans for Republic Day weekend? Be ready to pay double the airfare

Two days ahead of the year’s first long weekend, airfares on domestic routes have reached a new high, according to a comparative study of the fares for the coming and the next weekend. On Monday, spot fares between metros and routes connecting metros with tourists hubs such as Goa had nearly doubled, showed the analysis conducted by travel operator, Cox and Kings Ltd. Read

4. 2 rusty spotted cats for 2 Asiatic lions: Zoos not interested in Borivli national park’s offer

Three months after the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli, Mumbai’s only national park, sent a proposal to various wildlife sanctuaries, zoos and national parks in India to trade its rusty spotted cats with two lions, the park officials are yet to get any response. Read

5. Youngsters don’t want to raise voice beyond social media, only 1.37L first-time voters in Mumbai

While youngsters in the city constantly look for an opportunity to talk about various issues on social media, they don’t seem too keen on raising their voice on a platform where it would actually make a difference -- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Of the 3.5 lakh people in the 18-19 age group in the city, only 1.37 lakh have got their names on the electoral roll and will cast their vote for the first time this BMC elections. Read