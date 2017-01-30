 Top five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Top five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

mumbai Updated: Jan 30, 2017 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mumbai

Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir and party leader Supriya Sule interact with HT journalists in Parel on Monday. (Kunal Patil/HT)

Lalbaug flyover develops crack, was shut for sometime

Following cracks on the expansion joints on the Lalbaug flyover (towards Byculla) on Monday morning, vehicular traffic had to be stopped on both, the north and south-bound sides, for sometime and it was later opened for light motor vehicle (LMV). Read

Two senior aviation security officials in Mumbai fight over transfer before tribunal

A worrying feud between two senior officials responsible for aviation security in India has come to light. The spat between Mumbai’s aviation security chief and the head of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) began after the former was transferred to Imphal and involved a war of words too.Read

Court adjourns hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi till March 3

A Bhiwandi court on Monday adjourned the proceedings of a case against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming the defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi to March 3 when charges will likely be framed. Read

BJP equally responsible for corruption in Mumbai civic body: Supriya Sule

Member of Parliament and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read

Trupti Desai to now fight for a liquor-free Maharashtra

Bhoomata Brigade chief and gender rights activist Trupti Desai, who shot to fame for spearheading the agitation seeking parity to women over their restricted entry into places of worship, has now announced to launch a new campaign for a liquor-free Maharashtra. Read

tags

more from mumbai

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you