Top five stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Lalbaug flyover develops crack, was shut for sometime

Following cracks on the expansion joints on the Lalbaug flyover (towards Byculla) on Monday morning, vehicular traffic had to be stopped on both, the north and south-bound sides, for sometime and it was later opened for light motor vehicle (LMV). Read

Two senior aviation security officials in Mumbai fight over transfer before tribunal

A worrying feud between two senior officials responsible for aviation security in India has come to light. The spat between Mumbai’s aviation security chief and the head of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) began after the former was transferred to Imphal and involved a war of words too.Read

Court adjourns hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi till March 3

A Bhiwandi court on Monday adjourned the proceedings of a case against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly defaming the defaming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi to March 3 when charges will likely be framed. Read

BJP equally responsible for corruption in Mumbai civic body: Supriya Sule

Member of Parliament and senior NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Read

Trupti Desai to now fight for a liquor-free Maharashtra

Bhoomata Brigade chief and gender rights activist Trupti Desai, who shot to fame for spearheading the agitation seeking parity to women over their restricted entry into places of worship, has now announced to launch a new campaign for a liquor-free Maharashtra. Read