Tourist driver arrested for using ACB symbol to evade toll, fines

The Nehru Nagar police have arrested a 29-year-old tourist car driver who had been using the symbol of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on his vehicle to evade toll and fines.

According to the police officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Gaurav Datta Tikke, a resident of Dadar.

The police said that the accused believed that the traffic police or toll booth officials would not stop ACB vehicles for fines and fees as they are scared of traps. So he stuck the symbol on both sides of the car.

Tikke was nabbed while he was arguing with one of the traffic wardens in Kurla, as he was stopped for jumping the signal and later trying to threaten the police on the pretext of being an ACB official.

Senior police inspector Pramod Khoparde from Nehru Nagar police station then intervened into the matter.

“I asked for the driver’s identity card and car papers and took them to the police station. During investigation, we learnt that the accused was driving a car hired by an NGO named after the anti-corruption bureau,” said Khoparde. He added, “We called the NGO they claimed that they have been helping ACB department with vital information but never permitted the driver to use the symbol.”

