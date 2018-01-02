Traffic jam on Sion-Panvel highway as Mumbaiites return home after long weekend

As thousands of Mumbaiites returned home on Tuesday morning after a long weekend out of the city, the Sion-Panvel highway, the arterial road into the city, saw severe traffic congestions near Vashi.

People returning from Pune, Alibaug, Matheran, Murud and Mahabaleshwar, among other places, have to use this highway to enter the city.

“The highway saw traffic jams as people returned home. The situation was critical near Vashi bridge, and we had to ask the toll naka authorities to let vehicles pass without collecting toll for some time,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Vashi traffic unit.

A minor accident worsened the situation. “One car smashed into another near the toll naka, and the two parties got into an argument, which worsened the jam as they blocked traffic. No one was injured in the accident. Our officials have resolved the issue,” Gaikwad added.

The Navi Mumbai traffic department said it had deployed additional staff on the highway to manage the traffic.

“Vehicles coming via different roads such as the Mumbai- Pune expressway, Mumbai-Goa highway, Panvel-Hajilamang road among others meet on the Sion-Panvel highway. Therefore, the Sion-Panvel highway sees more traffic jam than the other roads,” said a senior traffic official who did not wish to be named.

The traffic cleared considerably after 11.30am.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, on the other hand, did not see much congestion on Tuesday.