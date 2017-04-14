Traffic snarls on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as people take advantage of 3-day weekend

Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway slowed down to crawl on Friday as residents of both cities took advantage of the long weekend to travel to Pune, Goa, Mahabaleshwar and parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri. Friday is a holiday owing to Good Friday — a Christian holiday — and Ambedkar Jayanti. This, coupled with Saturday and Sunday, has given Mumbaiites a long weekend.

The traffic jam started at 8.30 am as a steady stream of vehicles entered the highway from both ends. There were traffic jams near the Amrutaranjan bridge around 10 km from Khalapur in the morning.

“The traffic was slow but did not come to a standstill. We have deployed more officials to handle the traffic on the highway,” said a highway police officer.