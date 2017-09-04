Traffic snarls on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as trailer topples near Khopoli

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw traffic congestion on Monday after a trailer toppled near Khopoli.

According to the police, the trailer was coming towards Mumbai from Pune.

As it was crossing a sharp curve near Khopoli around 2.30pm, it toppled on the highway, blocking two of the four lanes.

"The vehicles coming towards Mumbai were still passing through the area via the other two lanes for sometime. However, we had to completely block the road for a while as we had to use a crane to remove the toppled vehicle. It took us nearly half-an-hour to finish the task," said an official from the state highway traffic department.

The situation was normal after that. No one suffered injuries in the accident.

"We think the driver lost his control of the vehicle while crossing the curve,” said an officer from Khopoli police station.