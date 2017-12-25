Trailer crushes 28-year-old pilot to death near Mumbai

A 28-year-old pilot was killed on Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway in Vasai after his bike collided with a trailer truck on Sunday morning. Bhayander resident Varun Bamrotia, who was also a bike enthusiast, was going on his way to Manor in Palghar district.

Bamrotia had set out on a road trip on his new BMW motorbike. Around 7.30 am, when he reached Vasai, the pilot, who was also riding his bike fast, came under the wheels of a trailer truck after colliding with it, said the police. The Valiv police have arrested the truck driver and registered a case of accidental death.

Varun was to join a Mumbai-based airline soon. His friends said he was a good biker, who used to set out on long rides over the weekend.