Train services on harbour and main lines in Mumbai disrupted during morning rush hour

The Central Railway’s local train services on both the main and harbour lines were disrupted during morning peak hours on Tuesday because of a rail fracture and a rail roko by agitated commuters.

As a result, all CR trains and railway stations are delayed and packed to the hilt. Reports said that Kalyan, Panvel, Vashi, Mankhurd, Thane and other stations have huge crowds of passengers.

Harbour line services were delayed by at least 20 minutes, after south-bound trains stopped between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar stations for around 15 minutes after a rail fracture was detected on a track at 8.25am. The Government Railway Police control room said that services resumed around 8.55am, but trains are running at restricted speed.

In a separate incident, services on main line were disrupted after angry commuters at Asangaon station on the Kalyan-Kasara section held a rail roko and blocked south-bound trains. Commuters allegedly got upset when a long-distance train was given a green signal during the rush hour instead of an already-delayed Asangaon train around 8.35am. Services restarted 15 minutes later, after the police managed to clear protesting passengers from the tracks.

Both incidents upset the CR’s peak-hour timetable, affecting commuters heading to work.

CR officials confirmed the incidents and said that rail traffic on both lines have resumed and that services are expected to normalise soon.

Just a day earlier, on Monday afternoon, main line services were hit following a technical snag in the signalling system at Thakurli, which affected all six lines there. Trains were running late till late evening because of it.

Even top railway officials, including Mumbai divisional railway managers of CR and WR, were forced to wait for 20 minutes for a train to arrive at Parel station after when they failed to board the train in which Union railway minister Piyush Goyal go in to go to Currey Road.