Train services on Mumbai’s central line disrupted owing to signal failure

All north-bound trains from CSMT to Kalyan on the central line were suspended for more than 20 minutes owing to a signal failure around 1.30pm on Monday, with services terminating at Thane station. Since then services have resumed, but trains are running late.

AK Singh, public relations officer, Central Railway, said: “There was a signal flashing problem owing to which all slow and fast trains running to Kalyan were suspended. We are trying to resolve the issue and resume services soon.”

“I’ve been staring at the indicator, and for a good 10 minutes now, and there has been no sign of any train. I have an important business meeting, but I think I’ll have to cancel it,” said Mitesh Sanghvi, 23, a Naupada resident who was waiting for a Kalyan train at CSMT.

Services were disrupted during non-peak hours so there was no chaos, but there was considerable crowd on platform numbers 2, 3 and 4 at CSMT, and commuters were gathered and waiting for announcements on foot over-bridges as well.