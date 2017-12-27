Trans-harbour link: MMRDA signs agreement for two packages

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday, signed an agreement with contractors for packages 1 and 3 of its ambitious Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project.

The 21.80-km-long MTHL—a sea link— will connect Sewri in Mumbai to Nava Sheva at Chirle in Raigad district.

MMRDA officials confirmed that the project will commence next year.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Japanese transport minister Keiichi Ishii were present during the signing.

The project work has been divided into three packages. The contract has been awarded to consortiums namely L&T and IHI Japan (package 1), Daewoo and Tata Projects (package 2), and L&T (package 3).

“Today we have taken a major step towards attaining faster connectivity with Navi Mumbai and Konkan region and its development. The project will open up innumerable avenues in terms of connectivity, communication, infrastructure and job opportunities,” Fadnavis said.

The total cost of the project is Rs17, 843 crore and construction period is around 5 years. It is expected to decongest Mumbai and provide a faster alternative route to Sion-Panvel highway for motorists travelling towards Raigad.

“The Indo-Japan relationship will go a long way with this project. We are committed to join hands with India for the development of infrastructure as we strongly believe that only efficient infrastructure puts countries on the forward path,” Keiichi Ishii said.