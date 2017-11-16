Travel by Mumbai Metro but hate long queues? You will soon have the option of mobile ticketing

Commuters using Mumbai’s Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line will now have option of mobile ticketing.

The Reliance Infrastructure promoted Mumbai Metro One Private Limited, the company that runs the Metro line, says it will be launching India’s first QR-based mobile ticketing product on Thursday at Andheri Metro station.

Commuters can now buy tickets or monthly passes using the Mumbai Metro application. Once they pay using their mobile wallets or e-wallet, a QR code will be generated.

A commuter needs to place his mobile screen close to the gate’s sensor , which will scan the code and enable him to access the platform. Commuters can generate a QR code for journeys planned even a week later.