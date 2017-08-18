Travelling from Andheri to Kurla? Drive carefully, this arterial road has the most potholes

Despite being an arterial road between Andheri and Kurla, Sir Mathuradas Vasanji Road is filled with potholes. This is when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been under fire for its lackadaisical approach to road repairing.

Residents said the entire stretch that joins Andheri to Ghatkopar is in bad shape up to Sakinaka metro station. Ladislaus Pereira, chairman of Gundavali Residents’ Association, said, “After one or two monsoon showers, the potholes are filled with rainwater and slow down the traffic. All roads connecting to this arterial road also have a lot of craters.”

The road near Marol Naka metro station is the worst and creates distress for commuters going to and coming from the international airport. Mohammed Noman, an auto driver in the area, said, “Everybody tries to dodge the potholes, creating chaos on the road.”

Part of the road outside Mukund Hospital, Andheri (East), is under water during monsoon and is a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes, said residents. Several tweets by Andheri residents and commuters pointed out traffic congestions and water-filled potholes on Marol roads, Andheri-Kurla road and the area near SEEPZ.

Brian Pereira, a Marol resident, complained that roads of the area have been in bad shape for years. “This is majorly used road for traffic going to Thane, Kurla and Ghatkopar. It connects the east to the west. There should be a separate road authority that has the expertise to handle this.”

“Navigating through the potholes becomes dangerous for bikers,” he added.

Vinod Chithore, chief engineer (road repairs), said, “We have not received any complaints from residents. The road is under improvement project. Around 100-150 m of the road has been fixed. The rest will be taken up after monsoon.”