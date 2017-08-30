Travelling in Mumbai rain? Keep these things in your car

Tuesday was terrible for most motorists in Mumbai. While some had to find a way through massive traffic snarls, others had to leave their vehicles behind.

These are the few things you could keep in your car next time you are stuck in such a situation

1. Battery-powered radio: for updates on which road to avoid and how bad the situation is

2. Flashlight with batteries: this will help you find a way through the flooded street at night

3. Blanket: forced to spend the night in the car? This could come in handy

4. Bottled water: a must-have for a long travel

5. Nonperishable food items: it can save the day for you and those travelling with you too

6. Fiirst-aid kit: can help you tackle a medical emergency

7. Tyre repair kit: a must if you are driving on Mumbai’s roads

8. Spare tyre: again, another necessity for travel in Mumbai