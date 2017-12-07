 Tree collapses, crushes woman to death in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Tree collapses, crushes woman to death in Mumbai

Civic body says tree was healthy just three months ago, may have been damaged by strong winds because of Cyclone Ockhi

mumbai Updated: Dec 07, 2017 16:02 IST
HT Correspondent
A 45-year-old woman was killed in Chembur on Thursday when a tall tree fell on her.
A 45-year-old woman was killed in Chembur around 11.20am on Thursday, after a 40-feet-tall tree collapsed and crushed her.

Passersby rushed her to the nearby Shatabdi hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is responsible for the maintenance of trees, claimed that the tree was in good health, as per audits conducted before the monsoon and before Ganesh festival, which was less than three months ago.

Harshad Kale, assistant commissioner of the M-west ward, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, said: “The only conclusion is that the roots of the tree grew weak, and could not support the height of the tree. Otherwise, the tree was in good condition.” He speculated that “strong winds in the past three days because of Cyclone Ockhi must have damaged the tree”.

A team of officials from the BMC’s garden department will visit the spot soon to inspect the tree. They will also ascertain the compensation to be paid to the victim’s family, Kale said.

