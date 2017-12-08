Tune into Carnatic, jazz and Hindustani beats of Canadian band Autorickshaw

Autorickshaw, the India tour When: December 9 and 10, 7.30pm

Where: Si Bambai, Kala Ghoda, on Dec 9; Harkat Studios, Versova, on Dec 10

Ticket prices start at Rs 350; available on insider.in and bookmyshow.com

Forget those rickshaws who never want to go to Andheri. Canadian Indo-fusion band, Autorickshaw plans to take you on a musical journey in Mumbai as they kickstart their Indian tour.

Vocalist Suba Sankaran, tabla player Ed Hanley and bass player and beat-boxer Dylan Bell will perform a mix of old and new songs from the latest album, Meter, which was released at the end of September.

The band formed in 2003 and their mix of Carnatic and Hindustani influences blend with pop, jazz, funk and folk styles.

This is Autorickshaw’s third ride to India. A lot of pieces from Meter are based on the band’s experiences from previous visits, says Bell. The song Thom Petti has been inspired by songs and rhythms of Indian trains; Save Me was written after Sankaran saw a poster at an event organised by the Kanyashree Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls.

Then there’s Ed Hanley’s piece Nature Bhai based on rhythmic poems written for tabla, Hare Shiva which deals with grief and loss.

Rajesh Krishna, founder of Si Bambai, Autorickshaw has opened his venue to people who’re generally come for classical shows. At Harkat Studios, co-founder Michaela Strobel, is expecting a mix of old and new fans.

“It’ll be like a living room session with an intimate performance, lots of fairly lights and people lounging on the comfortable couches,” she says.

Bell likes the idea too. “Our songs have stories attached to them. Intimate venues let is talk about our fusion work and more,” he says.