Turning 18 by Jan 1, 2018? Get yourself registered as a voter over the next 10 days

If you are turning 18 on or before January 1, 2018, you are eligible to be registered as voter during the ongoing summary revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has begun a special enrolment drive, which will end on November 30.

All citizens who have not enrolled yet can contact the election office in their constituency or enrol themselves online (www.nvsp.in) for an appointment for the submission of documents.

Maharashtra has around 13 lakh new voters who have turned 18 in the past one year, and are eligible for enrolment. The ECI expects around 15 lakh new voters to be registered during the drive.

“The special drive began on October 3 and after an extension of deadline, it will go on till November 30. We have 36 central enrolment centres across Mumbai for the registration of new voters. Booth level officers are visiting the houses of applicants to verify documents for speedy enrolment,” said Anil Valvi, joint chief electoral officer.

During last year’s summary revision, 22 lakh new voters were registered, while a drive undertaken in July and August saw the enrolment of 15 lakh new voters.

Those who are eligible can also contact 1800-22-1950, or visit https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in for more information.