Twitter user booked for defaming NCP MP Supriya Sule

Thane NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has registered a defamation case against a Twitter user for making objectionable statements against NCP MP Supriya Sule on the social media platform.

On Sunday night Sule had paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. A police officer from Vartak Nagar, said, “In reply to the tweet, one Walachand Gitte made outrageous comments on Sule’s character. This enraged the NCP worker. Awhad met police commissioner Param Bir Singh and on his orders we have registered a case against Gitte. We will trace him with the help of cyber crime cell.”

Gitte has been booked for defamation, outraging modesty of women under the IPC and under relevant sections of the IT Act 2000. The case was registered in Vartak Nagar police station in Thane on Tuesday.

On November 19, at 11.49 am Sule had tweeted, “My humble tributes and salutations to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi, Iron Lady of India, on her 100th birth Anniversary.” Gitte then made obscene comments on her tweet.

Awhad tweeted, “Registered offence against @GitteWalchand for using obscene language on @Twitter @TwitterIndia account in @ThaneCityPolice.... @NagpurPolice plz take action accordingly.”

He told the police that Gitte is from Nagpur and the Nagpur police should also act on the complaint.