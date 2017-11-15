Two arrested for kidnap-murder of 10-year-old boy in Mumbai

The body of a 10-year-old boy, Ritesh Singh, who was reported missing two days ago, was recovered from an isolated spot in Bhayander on Tuesday, after two men were questioned in connection with his abduction.

The Powai police identified the accused as Amar Singh, 20, and Lalu Singh, 21, both residents of Powai.

Ritesh, a resident of Hanuman Chawl in Tunga village, Powai, and Class 3 student of a Hindu-medium civic school, went missing on Sunday. Ritesh’s father Babloo Singh approached the Powai police and registered a case of kidnapping after the family could not find the boy in their locality. In his complaint, Singh named the two accused, whom he was acquainted with, the police said.

The duo called Singh several times for ransom , an official said, adding that he, in turn, kept the police updated. However, at some point, the accused realised that the police were tracking their location and killed the young boy.

On Monday, the police picked them up, and during interrogation, they confessed that they had killed Ritesh and dumped his body in an isolated spot at Azad Nagar, Bhayander. The Powai police inspected the spot on Tuesday and recovered the body.

“Singh has identified his son’s body. We have added murder charges, besides kidnapping for ransom, against the duo,” a police official said.

Ritesh’s body was found at the same spot where a few months ago, a four-year-old child was raped and murdered.