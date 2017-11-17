Two aspiring constables use impersonators to pass fitness test in Mumbai

Two people, who were selected to join the Maharashtra police constabulary, may not get the final recruitment order as they made two different people impersonate them and appear for their physical measurement and field tests for them.

Pooja Barkale and Atul Lamkhade are most likely to end up in police custody. The Bombay high court last week rejected their anticipatory bail pleas seeking pre-arrest bail primarily on the grounds that the two and the three others booked with them were students.

Justice AM Badar rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Pooja, Atul and the impersonators — Manisha Ghode and Amol Dongre.The judge also rejected anticipatory bail plea of Santosh Fafatkar, who purportedly morphed their photographs to enable Manisha and Amol impersonate Pooja and Atul in the recruitment examinations held in Mumbai in April this year. According to the police, Manisha appeared for all the physical measurement and field tests for Pooja in the police recruitment process and Amol did the same favour to Atul.

The judge said considering the nature of the crime and the manner in which it is alleged to have been committed by the applicants, no case for anticipatory bail is made out. “The offence is in respect of securing entry in the police department, which is entrusted with the work of maintenance of law and order and, therefore, custodial interrogation of all applicants is warranted,” said the judge. “Further investigation of the crime in question is necessary.”

Commenting on the manner in which the crime has been committed, Justice Babar said the crime “appeared to be committed in a calculated manner with all necessary precautions by getting photographs mixed and morphed in order to eliminate the chances of detection”.